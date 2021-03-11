2 men in critical condition after west Phoenix incident

Police only said that officers were called out to the area and found two adult men, who have not been identified, with “obvious signs of trauma.”

PHOENIX — Two men were rushed to the hospital Sunday after some sort of incident in west Phoenix left them with severe injuries.

Phoenix police didn’t explain the specifics of how the victims were hurt. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue.

Police only said that officers were called out to the area and found two adult men, who have not been identified, with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The two were transported to a hospital where they are listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators are still in the area working to determine what happened and if any suspects are still at large.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

