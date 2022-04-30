2 men dead, 1 critically injured in west Phoenix shootout

Officials believe a man inside a west Phoenix residence had a shootout with two men outside.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and another injured in west Phoenix overnight Saturday.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call near 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Once there, officers found two men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was found inside a nearby house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are currently investigating what led up to the shooting but believe the men outside had a shootout with the man inside.

Camelback Road will be restricted from 61st to 65th avenues for several hours.

