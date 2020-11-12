Lake Havasu police shooting that left suspect in critical condition under investigation

Jon Steven Douglas, 29, is in critical condition after being shot by officers on Thursday night, Mohave County Sheriff's Office says.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Two Lake Havasu City police officers are under investigation after shooting an unarmed suspect on Thursday night.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers saw Jon Steven Douglas, 29, inside a business in the area of Kiowa Avenue and Cactus Wren Drive. Douglas was known to officers for active felony warrants, Mohave County Sheriff's detectives said.

When the officers approached Douglas to make an arrest, he attempted to flee the scene causing a struggle, detectives said.

One of the officers fired his weapon and struck Douglas. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, detectives said.

It was determined after the incident that Douglas did not have a weapon in his possession, detectives said.