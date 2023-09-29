2 injured in south Phoenix shooting

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. near 9th Avenue and Alta Vista Road, police said.

PHOENIX — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night near 9th Avenue and Alta Vista Road.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened at 9 p.m. and both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Police said neighborhood roads are restricted.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.