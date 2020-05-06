2 injured after SUV crashes into Scottsdale restaurant

Video from Sky 12 showed the vehicle half-buried inside the entrance of DJ's Bar & Grill.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday night after an SUV careened into a Scottsdale restaurant.

Police say two pedestrians were struck by the vehicle, and video from Sky 12 showed the vehicle half-buried inside the entrance of DJ's Bar & Grill.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say the driver has been arrested for DUI.

The area has been closed off while police work to investigate what happened.