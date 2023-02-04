Police: 2 injured, 1 killed in Phoenix shooting

Police said that three men were shot near Taylor Street and 15th Avenue.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after being shot in central Phoenix, a police spokesman said.

Officers were reportedly called to the 15th Avenue and Taylor Street area around 1:30 a.m. after several gunshots were heard nearby.

When police arrived they found three men with gunshot wounds. All three men were taken to a local hospital where one later died of his injuries.

The other two men are still receiving treatment, and there is no word on their condition.

Investigations are currently underway as police work to learn what led up to the shooting. Authorities have not released information on a potential suspect at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

