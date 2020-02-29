PHOENIX — Two men were rushed to the hospital Friday night after a drive-by shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

It happened near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 10:30 p.m. Police got calls from witnesses hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding off from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot, and they were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police only identified the victims as being in their 20s and 30s.

Authorities don’t have any suspect or vehicle descriptions and are asking for tips from people who may have seen what happened.

Anyone who may know what happened is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

