MCSO: Shooting at party in Gila Bend kills 2

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon.

MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.

Deputies found 2 men deceased at the scene, Gillett said. Initial information shows the two were at a party in the area when the shooting occurred.

The suspects fled the scene prior to deputies arriving on the scene, MCSO said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

