Triple shooting at party in Rimrock leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

LAKE MONTEZUMA, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a party in Rimrock that left two people dead and a third injured late Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 4000 block of Top O The Morning in Rimrock around 11:00 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a large group of people still at the party, sheriff's office officials said.

Deputies found that two people had been fatally shot, and a third was suffering from a "minor injury from a gunshot wound."

Detectives are confident that everyone involved with the shooting has been identified and located, officials said.

Authorities have not offered the identities of the victims or suspects at this time.

