2 dead, 1 injured in DV-related shooting in Flagstaff, police say

Police say Kevin McManis fatally shot himself after shooting his wife and her coworker Wednesday night.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A domestic violence situation ended in the deaths of two people Wednesday night at a home in Flagstaff, police said.

Kevin McManis was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his wife's home in the 1400 block of Kaibab Lane. McManis and his wife were separated and living at different addresses, according to Flagstaff police.

On Wednesday night, McManis allegedly threw a concrete block through his wife's window and gained entry. He then shot his wife and her coworker, Ian Stutterheim, before shooting himself.

Stutterheim died from his injuries and the woman is undergoing treatment for multiple gunshot injuries.

Flagstaff police said it had no prior police contacts involving the estranged couple.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.