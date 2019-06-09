Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a car in a chain-reaction crash in Tempe on Thursday.

Detective Greg Bacon with the Tempe Police Department said the children were crossing the street with their family in the area of 48th Street and Southern Avenue when they were injured.

A car that was stopped for a traffic signal was rear-ended by another car. The force of the crash caused the car to cross into the crosswalk, where the family was walking.

The children's injuries were not life threatening, Bacon added.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time. All of the people involved are cooperating with the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.