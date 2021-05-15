2 children found dead in Tempe apartment; officers responded to same home hours before

The 9-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were found in an apartment with signs of trauma after a woman reported she was hearing voices telling her to kill her kids.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Officers found the bodies of two children, ages 7 and 9, inside of an apartment near Mill Avenue and U.S. 60 during an investigation early Saturday morning, the Tempe Police Department said.

The officers arrived at the apartment after a woman, later identified as the kid's mother, flagged them down and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her kids, TPD said. The officers found the bodies of the children in the apartment with signs of physical trauma.

TPD said officers had been to the residence earlier the same morning responding to a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. No arrests were made and the parties were separated.

The children were safe in their beds when officers left the domestic dispute call, TPD said.

TPD has not yet released the identity of the woman or the cause of death of the children.

The woman was detained and is being interviewed, TPD said.

It's unclear what relationship the man involved in the domestic dispute had with the woman and children.

This is an ongoing investigation.

