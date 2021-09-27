2 children in critical condition after being shot in south Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Two children are in critical condition after being shot a south Phoenix home, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The shooting took place late Monday morning at a home on South 8th Place near East Broadway Road.
The children are under the age of 10, police said, and have been transported to a hospital in critical condition.
A suspect, who police said knows the children, is in custody. No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting.
Police have not released the following:
- The motive
- Identity of children
- Identity, age nor the suspects' relation to children
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.
