2 children in critical condition after being shot in south Phoenix home

Two children have been transported in critical condition after being shot inside a home in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Two children are in critical condition after being shot a south Phoenix home, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting took place late Monday morning at a home on South 8th Place near East Broadway Road.

The children are under the age of 10, police said, and have been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect, who police said knows the children, is in custody. No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released the following:

The motive

Identity of children

Identity, age nor the suspects' relation to children

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Up to Speed