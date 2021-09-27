x
2 children in critical condition after being shot in south Phoenix home

Two children have been transported in critical condition after being shot inside a home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX — Two children are in critical condition after being shot a south Phoenix home, according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

The shooting took place late Monday morning at a home on South 8th Place near East Broadway Road. 

The children are under the age of 10, police said, and have been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect, who police said knows the children, is in custody. No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting. 

Police have not released the following:

  • The motive
  • Identity of children
  • Identity, age nor the suspects' relation to children

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available. 

