GLENDALE, Ariz — Two brothers who pleaded guilty to a 2016 murder of a 21-year-old inside a Glendale apartment have been sentenced, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Israel Carrasco, 22, and his brother Enrique Luna, 24, were accused of the murder of Christopher Gonzales Cummings in January 2016.

The AG’s office said Carrasco, Luna and a third suspect, who is still on the loose, went to Cummings' apartment to rob him.

According to documents, Carrasco and Luna went into Cummings’ bedroom while the third suspect went into another room and held two adults and their baby at gunpoint; moments later, the gunshot that killed Cummings was heard.

The AG said the case was unresolved for almost a year until a defendant in a separate criminal case under investigation by the AG’s office gave them evidence, including the weapon that identified the two brothers at the suspects in the case.

Carrasco and Luna were arrested in 2017 and both admitted to shooting and killing Cummings, according to the AG.

MCSO

On Oct. 2019 Carrasco and Luna pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On Nov. 22, 2019, both were sentenced, Carrasco was sentenced to 17 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Luna was sentenced to serve 23 years to run consecutively with the term he's serving on an armed robbery and aggravated assault case, the AG said.

The AG is asking anyone with information on the third suspect to contact Glendale Police 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.