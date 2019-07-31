CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Two bodies were found along two different Casa Grande roads Wednesday morning and police are investigating the two deaths as separate incidents.

One is a male found near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard. The other was a female found near trees on Pinal Avenue at Ghost Ranch Road.

Neither person has been identified. Police say there is no evidence to connect the two deaths.

Both deaths are under investigation. This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.