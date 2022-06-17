2 arrests made in Valley house party sexual assault from 2005

Two brothers have been taken into custody for allegedly committing sex crimes more than a decade ago in the Valley.

PHOENIX — Two brothers have been taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting minors more than a decade ago in the Valley.

Jairo Valerio, 34, and Isai Valerio, 31, were arrested this week by Phoenix police for multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Court records show the brothers were allegedly involved in the rape of a 13-year-old at a house party in April 2005.

The victim told police she had a couple of drinks and was escorted to a bedroom where she later woke up to one of the suspects assaulting her. The victim claimed the brothers were encouraging each other to assault her, court records show.

Another sexual assault was reported in December 2005 involving two teenage girls, who claimed they were picked up by the suspects near Central Avenue and Baseline Road.

The girls were offered alcohol and told police they each blacked out or fell asleep at different times while they were with the suspects. One of the girls recalled waking up without pants on, court records show.

DNA tests connected both brothers to the alleged assault of these two girls.

In July 2008, a 19-year-old reported being raped at a house party near Baseline Road and Central Avenue after she was allegedly forced to consume alcohol by one of the suspects.

The woman accused Isai Valerio of raping her while she was semi-conscious and a DNA test allegedly connected the suspect to evidence recovered from the scene, court records show.

The victim told police she remembered hearing other voices in the room while she was raped.

A fourth sexual assault taking place in 2010 has also been connected to at least one of the brothers.

Phoenix police are encouraging anyone with additional information about the alleged crimes involving Jairo and Isai to call 602-262-6151.

Brothers, Jairo and Isai Valerio, have been arrested by #PHXPD400NET for their connection to four cases of kidnapping and sexual assault between 2005 & 2010. There was a total of five victims (three juveniles), who now have a bit of closure thanks to the #PHXPDColdCaseUnit. pic.twitter.com/S9RUnqyi8O — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 17, 2022