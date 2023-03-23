Records: Suspects watched body burn in Phoenix dumpster

Video surveillance captured the suspects using a grocery cart to dump a body into a dumpster near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, court records show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Two suspects have been detained for their alleged involvement in dumping a body into a dumpster and lighting the individual on fire in downtown Phoenix, records show.

Isaiah Baskin, 18, and Larry Scott, 22, were taken into custody Wednesday after investigators identified them as being allegedly involved in burning a body early Tuesday morning near 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

Court records show the two suspects resemble individuals captured on video surveillance emptying out a grocery cart into the dumpster. A third person then lit the dumpster on fire.

One of the defendants told police they could hear the victim moaning, suggesting they knew the victim was still alive before the fire was ignited.

The suspects allegedly watched the dumpster burn for about 15 minutes, according to court records.

Baskin and Scott were booked into jail and are facing charges that could include arson, first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Police have not yet disclosed the victim's identity.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.