MCSO: 2 arrested in death of Arizona man whose body was found wrapped in tarp

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of an Arizona man whose body was found wrapped in tarp.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of an Arizona man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp last year.

The investigation began when human remains were located last December in a remote desert area near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road in Yucca, Ariz.

The remains were positively identified on July 11, 2023, as Brandon Parlanti, 50, of Kingman.

Parlanti’s remains were initially found amongst a large pile of debris wrapped in a tarp, and the incident was being investigated as a homicide, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, detectives arrested Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, of Yucca, in connection with the case. Authorities said Gibson is currently incarcerated in a detention facility for unrelated charges.

A second suspect, identified as Shannon Allen Powell, 29, of Yucca, was arrested on Aug. 2.

MCSO said both suspects are facing felony charges, including murder and abandonment of a body.

This investigation is still active, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact MCSO detectives at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

