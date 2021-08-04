2 arrested in deadly 2018 hit-and-run of GCU student

"This won’t bring closure, but this will bring justice,” said Taylor White's father.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two people who, they say, were involved in the 2018 hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old Taylor White while he was jogging near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road near the Grand Canyon University campus.

“What a crazy day. For justice to finally come about. Today, the three-year anniversary,” said Angela White, Taylor's mom.

Taylor White was killed on April 8, 2018 by a hit-and-run driver who ran a red light. Taylor and a friend were on an evening jog near Grand Canyon University. At the time, police were looking for the driver of a white SUV.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Angela during a media conference held at GCU. “This is a victory. This is a victory, and we were in shock.”

Phoenix police arrested Adrian Favela and Barringtina Mathis.

Favela, 29, is facing second degree murder charges and Mathis, 29, is accused of obstructing a criminal investigation and tampering with evidence.

“We always had our eye on them. We had some new advancements this year in technology. We were always missing a couple of pieces but with the advancement in technology and we had a witness that just came forward. It made it a concrete case,” said Lt. Leif Myers with Phoenix police. He couldn’t say what the new technology was.

“We will never get Taylor back. This won’t ever change that. You know they talk about ‘This will bring closure.’ This won’t bring closure, but this will bring justice,” said Nate White, Taylor’s father.

Taylor was the oldest of four children and just three weeks away from getting married. His parents’ strong faith in God has allowed them to forgive.

“Forgiveness does not negate justice,” said Angela.