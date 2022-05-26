2 arrested for spree of robberies, burglaries, other crimes throughout the Valley

Scottsdale PD detectives used police databases, surveillance videos and intelligence from other departments and agencies to track the pair down.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two men have been arrested for their alleged role in several robberies, burglaries and other crimes throughout the Valley.

The Scottsdale Police Department said that 41-year-old Marcos Anthony Herrera and 45-year-old Anthony Michael Murray are accused of several robberies, burglaries, identity theft, money laundering, credit card theft, possession of dangerous drugs and theft incidents in Scottsdale from April through May of 2022.

Police said two burglaries in May linked Herrera and Murray to criminal activity occurring throughout the Valley.

Detectives used police databases, surveillance videos and intelligence from other departments and agencies to track the pair down.

Authorities said Herrera and Murray were arrested on May 18, 2022, without incident.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.