2 arrested in deadly shooting of teen in south Phoenix; female suspect still at large

Lindsey Aguilar, 18, has been identified as the third suspect who Phoenix police are looking for.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department made two arrests in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenage girl earlier in July, and investigators are still searching for one more suspect.

Itzel Espinoza, 17, was found shot dead in a car in south Phoenix on July 3. The teen had dreams of being a social media influencer, according to her family. She had more than 67,000 followers on Instagram.

“You will always be my baby girl,” Espinoza’s father Eduardo said a few days after her death. "She’s not here no more, and I can’t really express my feelings to her."

Police identified a car with three people investigators say had a part in Espinoza’s death. Jesus Valle Padilla, 19, was arrested along with a 16-year-old boy, police announced on Monday.

Lindsey Aguilar, 18, has been identified as the third suspect that Phoenix police are looking for and is the alleged shooter.

Aguilar handed over his gun to Aguilar, according to court documents.

Padilla has been charged with facilitation of murder, while the minor was arrested for abandonment of a dead body, according to police.

Phoenix Police have not released information about the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

MURDER SUSPECT WANTED: On July 3, 17 y/o, Itzel Espinoza was allegedly shot and killed by Lindsey Brianna Aguilar (pictured). 2 others have been arrested in connection with this homicide. If you recognize the suspect call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. pic.twitter.com/G507njw0PX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 19, 2021

Up To Speed