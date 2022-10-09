2 arrested for allegedly shooting woman at short-term rental house in Scottsdale

The incident occurred near Hubbell Street in Scottsdale around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police in Scottsdale have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a short-term rental house in Scottsdale early Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of East Hubbel Street in Scottsdale around 4 a.m. The shooting stemmed from an altercation over money owed to a separate victim in regard to damage to personal property.

The shooting victim was shot three times and suffered gunshot wounds to her thigh, buttocks and chest. She was initially treated on scene by officers who applied tourniquets and chest seals to her wounds before she was transported to the hospital.

The woman was treated at the hospital and later released.

Scottsdale police learned that the suspects, victims and witnesses met the night before at a nightclub in Phoenix. The woman staying at the home invited the suspects to the short-term rental after leaving the nightclub.

While at the home, police say some personal property was damaged and an argument broke out about paying for the damages.

Later that day, 24-year-old Aron D. Melvin and 23-year-old Sincere L. Hooks-Lily were arrested without incident by SWAT detectives during a traffic stop.

Both were booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and other felony charges.

A third suspect, 23-year-old Leon Morgan, was a witness to the incident. He was arrested in the West Valley on charges unrelated to the shooting. Police say he has since been released.

Police have not yet released the name of the shooting victim.

