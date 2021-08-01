2 Arizonans arrested during U.S. Capitol riot

Marsha Murphy, 50, formerly of Tucson and Joshua Knowles, 31, of Gilbert are accused of violating the curfew.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Two people with Arizona ties were arrested in Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.

Marsha Murphy, 50, formerly of Tucson and Joshua Knowles, 31, of Gilbert were arrested for allegedly violating the District’s curfew and trespassing on federal property.

“Right now I am ashamed of her actions,” Murphy’s daughter Crystal Garcia said. “She just doesn’t represent herself, she represents me, she represents my sister, my brother, all of us.”

Garcia said her mother went to Washington D.C. to join in the protest at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The next time they heard from her, she was being arrested on a Facebook Live video.

“My youngest son asked what was going on with his Nana,” Garcia said, “and I had to explain to him in a way that a seven-year-old could understand, that she now has to go to a big person’s time out because she didn’t listen to a police officer.”

Murphy lived in Tucson until recently, when she moved to Oklahoma to run an ammunition sales business.

She’s had previous trouble with the law in Arizona. In 2002 she was arrested at a Peoria bar for refusing to leave.

Court records also show she was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

She pleaded no contest and got two years probation. She later got the charge wiped from her record.

According to D.C. police, Murphy was on the Capitol Mall Wednesday after the city’s curfew went into effect.

“She said she was going to stay in a hotel room she wasn’t going to leave,” Garcia said.

Murphy was arrested at the Capitol with the second Arizonan arrested, Joshua Knowles.

Knowles is a pool repairman from Gilbert. He was previously arrested in Chandler in 2009 for trying to sell an undercover cop prescription drugs.

According to court paperwork, Chandler PD set up an undercover sting.

Knowles said he would sell the cop 5,000 tablets of a muscle relaxant called Soma for $10,000.

He spent 18 months in prison.

We could not reach Knowles or his relatives for comment. Murphy and Knowles were both charged with curfew violations and trespassing.

They both face up to six months in jail and a possible fine.