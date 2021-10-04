2 Arizona correctional officers arrested for promoting contraband, authorities say

The two officers resigned upon their arrest and are being charged with "promoting prison contraband", according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.

PHOENIX — Two officers assigned to the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye were arrested on Friday morning for allegedly promoting prison contraband.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and Department of Public Safety arrested the officers, Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon, after conducting a joint, months-long investigation.

Aguilar and Leon both resigned their positions at the time of their arrest, according to the ADCRR.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be pressed, the ADCRR said.

Director of the ADCRR, David Shinn, said in a statement:

“The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

I am grateful for our partnership with DPS and their efforts in this investigation along with the efforts of our investigators for their collaborative work which resulted in today’s arrests.”

DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert said: