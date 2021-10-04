x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

2 Arizona correctional officers arrested for promoting contraband, authorities say

The two officers resigned upon their arrest and are being charged with "promoting prison contraband", according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Jan. 20, 2004, photo shows the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye, Arizona. A new report says locks failed for years at an Arizona prison and allowed for serious beatings of prisoners and guards, but Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until video of an assault was broadcast on television. (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File)

PHOENIX — Two officers assigned to the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye were arrested on Friday morning for allegedly promoting prison contraband. 

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and Department of Public Safety arrested the officers, Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon, after conducting a joint, months-long investigation. 

Aguilar and Leon both resigned their positions at the time of their arrest, according to the ADCRR. 

The investigation is ongoing and further charges could be pressed, the ADCRR said. 

Director of the ADCRR, David Shinn, said in a statement: 

“The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate illegal or inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. 

I am grateful for our partnership with DPS and their efforts in this investigation along with the efforts of our investigators for their collaborative work which resulted in today’s arrests.”

DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert said: 

“This is another example of a collaborative partnership between the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Although these two particular individuals chose to dishonor our profession, our agencies' true professionals worked jointly and diligently to remove them from the venerable ranks of law enforcement.”

Related Articles