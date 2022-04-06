19-year-old woman dies after being shot inside her Gilbert apartment

The woman called the police after she had been shot by an 'unknown person' who entered her apartment.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Saturday morning, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Officials received a call around 2 a.m. from the woman who said she had been shot by an "unknown person" inside her apartment near San Tan Village Parkway and Ray Road.

She was located on the scene with a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert police or submit information through their tip portal.

