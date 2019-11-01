UPDATE: A 19-year-old man identified as Jacob Harris is dead after he was shot by Phoenix Police officers following an armed robbery Thursday night.

Jeremiah Triplett, 20, Sariah Busani, 19, and a 14-year-old were taken into custody and are being charged with armed robbery and first degree murder for the death of Harris, Phoenix PD said.

Original story:

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in Phoenix.

Police say a special tactical unit was following a group of armed robbery suspects just after midnight. The unit tailed the suspects to 93rd Avenue and Camelback and did a traffic stop.

One of the suspects came out of the vehicle with a gun, according to Phoenix police. Officers then opened fire, striking the man, authorities said. He was shot by two officers and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers where injured.

Phoenix police said the people in the car are believed to be connected to an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant near Van Buren and Dysart in Avondale.

3 other people in the car were taken into custody.

During a briefing this morning, Phoenix PD said they observed the people in the car commit an armed robbery earlier in the night. The group had been suspects in other armed robberies around the Valley. Two men, a woman and a juvenile were in the car.

At the time of this writing, Camelback is closed at 93rd Avenue and is expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.