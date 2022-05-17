Police searching for suspect after 19-year-old shot and killed in Goodyear

When officers arrived, they found that 19-year-old Mohamed Salim Abdullah had been shot in the backyard.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in Goodyear over the weekend.

Police were called out to a neighborhood on Las Flores Avenue, near Litchfield Road and Western Avenue, around 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found that 19-year-old Mohamed Salim Abdullah had been shot in the backyard.

Abdullah, a resident of Phoenix, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are searching for the shooter, but haven’t provided any suspect information yet.

