The 19-year-old was arrested and faces charges of sexual assault. The victim is a 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by the suspect for years, police said.

A police report states that in early May the 12-year-old victim told her parents that Erick Sanchez, 19, touched her private parts when she was between the ages of 6 and 11.

Her parents and the victim told a school counselor, who contacted Phoenix PD, according to the statement.

According to the documents, the girl said during the interview that Sanchez forced her to touch him inappropriately, and he touched her with his fingers.

The victim also told police Sanchez showed her pornography from his cell phone, according to the report.

The girl said the incidents happened frequently, according to the police report.

On Friday, June 21, Sanchez was interviewed at his home where he admitted to engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with the 12-year-old victim since she was 8 to 10-years-old, the report reads.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into jail, he faces charges including sexual misconduct with a minor.