19-year-old dies in hospital after Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police are investigating an incident that happened early Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in central Phoenix Saturday morning.

Elijah Terrell McCarthy, 19, was at a party around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning at a hotel near the Arizona State University campus. He went outside to meet an unknown person and was shot, police said.

McCarthy ran to the area of 1st and Polk streets where he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has died. The Phoenix Police Department Homicide Detectives are now investigating the incident.

There is no information on a possible suspect and police do not think the incident was connected to the university.