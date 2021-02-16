19-year-old arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured bicyclist in Mesa

The 55-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman accused of hitting a man on a motorized bicycle and then fleeing the scene.

Haley Madison Dean was arrested and booked for one count leaving the scene of an at-fault traffic collision.

Deputies responded to an emergency call Monday just after 4 p.m. near 98th Street and Broadway Road in Mesa.

Witnesses said a black car was going southbound on 98th Street when it ran a stop sign and hit a black motorized bicycle that was going westbound on Broadway Road.

The person on the bicycle, a 55-year-old man, was thrown from the bicycle.

The man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

The driver of the car, later identified as Dean, fled the scene without stopping or returning to the scene, investigators allege.

Detectives tracked Dean down after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with a neighbor who recognized the car from the neighborhood.

Investigators found a black Chevrolet Cobalt with opaque plastic parked in the driveway of a home near 97th Way and Birchfield Road.

The car had front-end damage consistent with the crash, investigators said.

Investigators reported watching Dean get out of the car soon after they found it.