A 19-year-old was arrested for smuggling three undocumented immigrants near Nogales, Ariz. Monday, CBP said.

Border patrol agents at the Tucson Sector assigned to the Nogales station, stopped a white Mercedes sedan after three men were seen getting into the car from the brush along Interstate 19, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.

During the questioning, agents discovered a 19-year-old driver of the Mercedes was smuggling three Mexican national men, ages 21, 30 and 31.

The agents found records that the woman had served 60 days in jail for a human smuggling conviction seven months ago.

Agents seized the car, the woman was taken into custody and the three men will be processed for immigration violations.

