19-year-old arrested for arson after mobile home fire in Apache Junction

Police said the suspect was seen by witnesses running from the scene shouting incriminating statements about starting the fire.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Police in Apache Junction arrested a 19-year-old who they said intentionally set fire to a mobile home on Monday.

Superstition Fire and Medical responded to the scene of the fire on Monday morning saying two residents were injured trying to escape the residence. A family pet died in the fire, police said.

Fire investigators said accelerant was used to start the fires intentionally and Apache Junction PD investigators were allegedly informed from witnesses that 19-year-old Honour Moore ran from the scene of the fire shouting "incriminating statements implicating himself in the arson."

Moore was questioned by detectives transported to the Pinal County Detention Center. He's booked on one count of arson of and occupied structure and one count of endangerment and being held on no bond.