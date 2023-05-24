18-year-old went to Buckeye to buy a car. He ended up getting robbed, shot

The victim allegedly tried buying a car they saw advertised on Snapchat but he ended up getting taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A young man's recent attempt to buy a used car in Buckeye resulted in him getting shot and robbed.

On May 18, an 18-year-old traveled to Buckeye to meet up with a man who was selling a vehicle advertised on Snapchat for $2,000.

Court records show the buyer met the seller at a local park and proceeded to take the vehicle out on a test drive. The seller then pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he hand over his money.

A struggle ensued, resulting in the victim getting shot in his hand. The suspect and his accomplice then allegedly fled with his money and the wounded victim called 911.

Jajuan Carter, 19, was taken into custody on Monday after the victim identified him as the assailant from a photo lineup, records show.

Investigators reported finding shoes in Carter's home with a substance resembling blood. The suspect's account of the events on May 18 changed multiple times and he denied ever possessing a gun, police said.

Carter's been booked into jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

