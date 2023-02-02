18-year-old suspect arrested for 2020 homicide in El Mirage

Police said the teenager allegedly climbed on top of the roof of a residence and fired gunshots into a neighboring home, killing one of its occupants.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested by the El Mirage Police Department on suspicion of killing a man in October 2020.

Izaiha Martinez of El Mirage was recently taken into custody for a fatal shooting reported over two years ago in a neighborhood near Cactus and El Mirage roads.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight on Oct. 11, 2020. Two men sustained gunshot wounds in the upstairs bedroom of a local residence.

One of the victims died and the other recovered from his injuries.

Police said Martinez allegedly climbed atop the roof of a neighboring home and fired multiple shots into the victim's residence. The suspect then fled the scene.

El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said his agency had spent the last couple of years working "extremely hard" to solve this homicide case.

“This investigation has been a priority for my department, knowing the victim’s family deserved answers and the suspect to be brought to justice,” Marzocca said in a statement.

Police said Martinez is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault.

