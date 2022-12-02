18-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Phoenix

Witnesses told police that a man shot an 18-year-old multiple times before leaving the scene.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple time in Phoenix Friday evening, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 17000 North 40th Street for a shooting around 7:45 p.m.

Officers found a man identified as Vincente Ladua with obvious signs of trauma. Witnesses told police that an unknown man shot Ladua multiple times before fleeing the area.

Ladua died on the scene from his injuries.

Police have not yet said what led up to the shooting or released any information regarding a suspect.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.