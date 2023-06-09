Shooter sentenced to 25 years for 16-year-old's death in Buckeye

Eric A. Buchanan was sentenced Friday for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Buckeye.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The convicted killer of a 16-year-old boy in Buckeye has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Eric A. Buchanan, 18, received his sentence Friday in court after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Efrain Escobar.

The teenage athlete was shot to death in November 2021 at a QT gas station in Buckeye. Police said Buchanan was the ex-boyfriend of the victim's girlfriend.

“He had a bright future ahead of him, I don’t know why somebody would want to do this to him," Escobar's family told 12News in 2021.

Buchanan's attorney said he had acted out in a "jealous rage." Prosecutors said Buchanan had acted with pre-meditation since he had made violent threats.

Buchanan apologized to the victim's family in court on Friday before he was sentenced. The judge credited the defendant 563 days for time already served in jail.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.