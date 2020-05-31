19-year-old found dead after mobile home fire

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of the fire remains unknown, firefighters said.

PHOENIX — The body of a 19-year-old was found at the scene of a mobile home fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the scene near North Black Canyon Highway and B Street, responding to the call of a mobile home fully involved in a fire, the department said. The fire was extending into the two surrounding mobile homes when firefighters arrived.

Crews entered the mobile home after they extended hose lines to attack the fire and knocked it down. It was there that they found the 19-year-old's body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, firefighters said.

Officials from the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force were on the scene to conduct an investigation of the fire, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

