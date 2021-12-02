18-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing gun onto Mesa high school campus

Two high schools in Mesa were temporarily put into lockdown on Tuesday after a student was spotted with a gun on campus.

PHOENIX — Two high schools in Mesa were temporarily put into lockdown on Tuesday after a student was spotted with a gun on campus and was eventually arrested.

The Mesa Police Department said nearly 20 officers arrived at Skyline High School after reports that 18-year-old Elijah Platt had a gun while on campus.

Skyline and Superstition high schools were put into lockdown for about 20 minutes while officers worked to find Platt, but to no avail.

Students said they saw Platt with a handgun in his waistband, which he then moved to the interior pocket of his jacket.

Platt was not a student at Skyline High School, police said, but a school resource officer had recognized him from prior incidents.

Platt was arrested over an hour later at a nearby condominium complex after someone reported that he was threatening with a gun.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. and Platt was arrested around 4:30 p.m.

Platt was allegedly found with illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun magazine on his person.

Platt told officers that the drugs were his but said he found the handgun in a bush, police said.

Platt was booked into jail for 12 charges, including firearm possession, narcotic drug possession and carrying a firearm on a school campus.

He was being held without bond.