BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 5, when Caribe Devine went back to her hometown after the shooting at El Paso Walmart.

Buckeye Police say they arrested an 18-year-old man after his handgun went off while he was inside a Walmart, Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Watson and Yuma roads around 5:30 p.m. A caller said someone fired a gun inside the store.

A witness told police they saw a group of teens walking away from where the gunshot was heard.

Security camera video showed two people leaving the aisle where a bullet impact and fragments were found. Police tracked them to a car in the parking lot where three people were detained. A .45 caliber handgun and ammunition were found in the car.

RELATED: Kroger asks customers not to openly carry guns in stores

Maurice Eugene Weaver Jr. confessed to taking the gun into the store and it going off while it was in his pocket, according to police. Police reported Weaver had a hole in his pants near his right pocket.

It is unclear who owns the handgun and if it was obtained legally.

Weaver was booked into jail under a number of charges.

The two other people were released.

RELATED: NRA fires back at Walmart's decision to stop selling certain ammunition