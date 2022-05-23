18-year-old 'accidentally' shot, killed by friend in west Phoenix, police say

Police said the man and his friend were handling a firearm when it went off and a bullet struck the teen.

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot and killed his friend in west Phoenix on Sunday evening.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to a home near 71st Avenue and Thomas Road to investigate a shooting call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Brian Lujan, who had been shot.

Police said Lujan was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The officers were told Lujan and his friend, Sergio Lopez Ruiz, 18, were handling Lopez Ruiz’s firearm when it went off and a bullet struck Lujan.

Police said after speaking with witnesses, processing the crime scene, and reviewing evidence, Lopez Ruiz was booked on manslaughter charges.

"The investigation remains active as additional evidence is processed," said

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky.

