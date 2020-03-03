TEMPE, Ariz. — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly brought a stolen gun to Tempe High School on Monday.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, reportedly showed a female student the handgun in his backpack.

The Tempe Police Department said the teenager then reportedly threatened another girl at the school but did not show her the weapon.

The girls told school officials after class and the school resource officer was notified.

The teenager was taken into custody without incident after the gun was found in his backpack and booked into jail on multiple felony charges.

It was reportedly stolen from Phoenix. It was not immediately known whether the teen stole the weapon himself.

MORE ARTICLES:

• 2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

• Arizona's most populous county becomes gun 'sanctuary'

• Phoenix man sprays officers with fire extinguisher after breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, police say

RELATED: Family of Flagstaff police officer who died by suicide speaks out for the first time