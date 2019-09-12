A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was accidentally shot in Phoenix on Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting occurred near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The suspects, who were described as three adult males, tried to cover up the shooting by saying they were followed home after getting off a bus and shot.

It was initially reported the injury was caused by a drive-by shooting at the park, Detective Luis Samudio said.

Samudio said the boy was "accidently shot by another person that he was gathered around with."

No one has been arrested as of Sunday night.

The investigation is ongoing.