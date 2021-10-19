x
17-year-old arrested for allegedly killing man in west Phoenix

Authorities detained the teenager shortly after a man was shot Monday night near 35th and Dunlap avenues.
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by the Phoenix Police on suspicion of fatally shooting a man Monday night near 35th and Dunlap avenues. 

Roberto Juan Taylor-Vargas sustained a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. and later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. 

The teenage suspect, whose name was not disclosed by police, was located at the scene of the crime and taken into custody.

He was booked into the juvenile correctional center on a single charge of murder.

Authorities did not disclose the suspect's relationship to the victim. 

