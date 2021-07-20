16-year-old killed in Phoenix apartment shooting

The shooting took place at an apartment near the intersection of 25th and Glenrosa avenues, police said.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting took place at an apartment complex in Phoenix, Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Police responded to a shooting just after 4 a.m. at an apartment near the intersection of 25th and Glenrosa avenues. Officers said they found the teen dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the teen was shot after an altercation.

Officials are still trying to learn what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

