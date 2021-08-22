x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

16-year-old found shot, later dies after leaving party in Phoenix

The teen boy was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.
Credit: 12 News

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was found shot after leaving a party Sunday, officials said. 

Phoenix police said around 1:40 a.m., officers did a welfare check in the area of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound. 

The teen was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials said. 

Police said the teen had just left a nearby party that was broken up. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.