16-year-old found shot, later dies after leaving party in Phoenix

The teen boy was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was found shot after leaving a party Sunday, officials said.

Phoenix police said around 1:40 a.m., officers did a welfare check in the area of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police said the teen had just left a nearby party that was broken up.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

