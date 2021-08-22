16-year-old found shot, later dies after leaving party in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was found shot after leaving a party Sunday, officials said.
Phoenix police said around 1:40 a.m., officers did a welfare check in the area of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. Officers found the teen with a gunshot wound.
The teen was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials said.
Police said the teen had just left a nearby party that was broken up.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.
