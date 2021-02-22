$10,000 reward offered for information in 16-year-old Phoenix boy's death

A reward up to $10,000 has been offered for information in the death of 16-year-old Steven Baptisto-Mahle.

PHOENIX — A teenage boy died after he was found lying in a Phoenix roadway last month and police need the public's help to find out what happened to him.

A reward up to $10,000 has been offered for information in the death of 16-year-old Steven Baptisto-Mahle.

Baptisto-Mahle was found dead near Rose Lane and 31st Avenue in Phoenix around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators need help in the investigation. There are currently no suspects.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.