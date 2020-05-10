16-year-old boy shot, killed at Phoenix apartment complex

No one has been arrested in connection to the boy's death. There is no viable suspect description as of Monday morning.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Phoenix early Monday, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said the boy, who was not identified, was found at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Campbell Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

The boy was found at the apartment complex with gunshot injuries. Crews provided medical assistance, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested in connection to the boy's death. The department said there is no viable suspect description as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.