16-year-old accused of killing man in Chandler

34-year-old Hans Seide was shot and killed Sunday night near Federal Street and Price Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 16-year-old has been detained by Chandler police on suspicion of shooting and killing a man Sunday night.

Police said the victim, 34-year-old Hans Seide, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Federal Street and Price Road at about 9 p.m.

Seide was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigators detained a 16-year-old who knew the victim and arrested the teenager on suspicion of shooting Seide. The suspect was booked into a juvenile correctional center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the teenager and victim get into an altercation before shots were fired.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.