PD: 15-year-old shoots, kills man in Mesa hotel parking lot

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday morning.
Police say 30-year-old David Vasquez was found in the parking lot of an Econo Lodge Suites on West Main Street around 5 a.m with "obvious gunshot wounds."
Vasquez died soon after being found.
Investigators say Vasquez arrived in a vehicle and confronted the 15-year-old boy in the parking lot.
Vasquez reportedly pulled a shotgun on the teen and the teen pulled a handgun from his waistband. The teen shot Vasquez multiple times, police say.
The teen fled the scene. Police eventually tracked him down in a Phoenix neighborhood near Indian School Road and 14th Street.
Investigators say they found handguns and drugs.
The teen was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention facility. He faces charges of felony gun possession, drug possession and tampering with evidence.