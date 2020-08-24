PD: 15-year-old shoots, kills man in Mesa hotel parking lot

Police say 30-year-old David Vasquez was found in the parking lot of an Econo Lodge Suites on West Main Street around 5 a.m. with "obvious gunshot wounds."

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man on Wednesday morning.

Police say 30-year-old David Vasquez was found in the parking lot of an Econo Lodge Suites on West Main Street around 5 a.m with "obvious gunshot wounds."

Vasquez died soon after being found.

Investigators say Vasquez arrived in a vehicle and confronted the 15-year-old boy in the parking lot.

Vasquez reportedly pulled a shotgun on the teen and the teen pulled a handgun from his waistband. The teen shot Vasquez multiple times, police say.

The teen fled the scene. Police eventually tracked him down in a Phoenix neighborhood near Indian School Road and 14th Street.

Investigators say they found handguns and drugs.