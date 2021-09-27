x
Crime

15-year-old found dead after multiple gunshots reported at San Tan Valley home

The gunshots were heard at a residence near east Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail.
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a San Tan Valley home after reports claim multiple gunshots went off at the residence, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office said reports of gunshots at a home near the intersection of east Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail came in just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the boy dead inside of the home. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. 

Police have not yet released the following information:

  • If the teenager died from a gunshot wound
  • The identity of the teenager
  • Whether there are any suspects in custody
  • The events leading up to the shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 520-866-5111.

