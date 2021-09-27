15-year-old found dead after multiple gunshots reported at San Tan Valley home

The gunshots were heard at a residence near east Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a San Tan Valley home after reports claim multiple gunshots went off at the residence, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office said reports of gunshots at a home near the intersection of east Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail came in just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the boy dead inside of the home. Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not yet released the following information:

If the teenager died from a gunshot wound

The identity of the teenager

Whether there are any suspects in custody

The events leading up to the shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 520-866-5111.

Up to Speed